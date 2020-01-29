Global  

Stunning drone footage shows huge cliff fall in Torquay

This stunning drone footage shows the scale of damage caused by a huge cliff fall.

A large section of the cliff-facing countryside collapsed into the sea prompting a warning for the public to stay away.

The incident is understood to have happened on Monday - but these images taken from the sky today (Wed) show the scale of the damage caused when several tonnes of red rock went tumbling into the ocean.

Onlookers said the fall had changed the coastline at LIvermead near Torquay, Devon, forever and is the latest in series of similar incidents in the area.

Torbay Council and the Harbour Authority took to Twitter to warn people about the collapse.

Torbay Harbour Authority said: "The area may still be unstable and dangerous.

"Please avoid cliff top and below until a full survey can be completed." Torbay Council said: "There's been a large cliff fall at Livermead, we are just establishing next steps but please be careful if you are around the area and close to the cliffs." A section of the coastal path has also been shut off while a probe continues.
