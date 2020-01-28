Oscars to Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Mr. 20/20 Kobe Bryant Tribute Planned for the Oscars https://t.co/cOVzZ5wD8b 7 minutes ago

Riley King RT @theScore: Oscars planning tribute for Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/5DAqzpYg71 https://t.co/tMIZKTUOGN 29 minutes ago

NINO BREEZY 🚀 RT @DionneGrant: The Academy is planning a Kobe Bryant tribute during the Oscars: “We can confirm that he will be acknowledged in the telec… 32 minutes ago

Gracie RT @billboard: The 2020 #Oscars are planning to pay tribute to #KobeBryant https://t.co/8aMD59YSbW 34 minutes ago

Ryan RT @Variety: Academy Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute During Oscar Ceremonies https://t.co/aW8Snc01po 38 minutes ago

George Roussos #KobeBryant to be honoured at #Oscars | The Academy plans tribute to the Oscar-winning athlete while Elton John and… https://t.co/qVl1wE00MF 1 hour ago

Doberre Entertainment #The #OscarsAcademy set to pay tribute to #KobeBryant. https://t.co/rJ5Z88bcS0 1 hour ago