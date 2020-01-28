Global  

The Bachelor Week 4 Recap: Victoria Faces Ex Chase Rice & Alayah Returns! I The Bach Chat 🌹

The Bachelor Week 4 Recap: Victoria Faces Ex Chase Rice & Alayah Returns! I The Bach Chat 🌹

The Bachelor Week 4 Recap: Victoria Faces Ex Chase Rice & Alayah Returns! I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his awkward date with Victoria F and Chase Rice, his date with Kelsey of ChampagneGate, the football group date, and the drama that ensued with Alayah's return.

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, cocktail party roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch this week's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!
Recent related videos from verified sources

Alayah, Chase Rice And Other ‘Bachelor’ Surprises [Video]Alayah, Chase Rice And Other ‘Bachelor’ Surprises

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” really needed this time with you. Emma Gray and Elise Foley (who’s filling in for Leigh Blickley (who’s filling in for Claire Fallon)) recognize the best and..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 07:10Published

Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend [Video]Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend

After spending the day at an amusement park and then dancing and smooching at a Chase Rice performance, Victoria F. tells Peter an uncomfortable truth: She and Chase Rice used to date. From 'Week 4,'..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:43Published

