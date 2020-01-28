The Bachelor Week 4 Recap: Victoria Faces Ex Chase Rice & Alayah Returns! I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his awkward date with Victoria F and Chase Rice, his date with Kelsey of ChampagneGate, the football group date, and the drama that ensued with Alayah's return.

On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, cocktail party roses, as well as to our frontrunners!

We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week.

Did you watch this week's episode?

Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to!