Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michael Bloomberg Confuses Everyone With 'Big Gay Ice Cream' Video

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg Confuses Everyone With 'Big Gay Ice Cream' VideoMike Bloomberg's latest campaign ad is confusing, to say the least.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Confuses America With Surreal ‘Big Gay Ice Cream’ Ad

Mike Bloomberg Confuses America With Surreal ‘Big Gay Ice Cream’ AdDemocratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg appeared in a bizarre 10-second...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilarious reactions to an ice cream challenge in Texas [Video]Hilarious reactions to an ice cream challenge in Texas

The Red Circle Ice Cream in Houston, Texas, is challenging everyone to finish one scoop of ice cream with one big bite. The hilarious reactions filmed on Tuesday (January 7) demonstrates that the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.