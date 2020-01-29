Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What A Full Face of Cult Favorite Makeup Looks Like Under a Microscope (11 Products)

Video Credit: Glamour - Duration: 13:23s - Published < > Embed
What A Full Face of Cult Favorite Makeup Looks Like Under a Microscope (11 Products)

What A Full Face of Cult Favorite Makeup Looks Like Under a Microscope (11 Products)

In this episode of MicroBeauty, our resident elegant tie aficionado and beauty expert, Jessica Henderson, tries on a full face of cult favorite makeup products and puts them under a microscope.

From Fenty by Rihanna's Trophy Wife Highlighter to Kat Von D Beauty's Tattoo Liner, Jessica gets her hands on the beauty industry's most sought after products to help you find out which one's might suit you best.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.