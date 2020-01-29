Global  

Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings

The Trump administration has been relentless in its campaign against Huawei.

Trump push to keep Chinese tech giant Huawei out of its allies' 5G networks is having mixed success.

The U.S. claims Huawei is used as a backdoor for the Chinese government to spy.

Huawei denies this.

The U.S. has been pressuring allies to reject Huawei's 5G technology.

The UK decided to permit Huawei limited access to its 5G networks.

Business Insider reports that other allies are also not listening to US lobbying.
