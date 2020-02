Bakersfield 3 hosting resource event 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:44s - Published Bakersfield 3 hosting resource event The Bakersfield 3 Charity announced Tuesday morning it is hosting its first victim resource and support network event beginning Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bakersfield 3 hosting resource event VICTIM RESOURCE AND SUPPORTNETWORK EVENT LATER THIS WEEK.THE CHARITY SAYS THIS WILL BETHE FIRST OF MONTHLY EVENTS TOBRING TOGETHER VICTIMS OFVIOLENT CRIMES...MISSING PERSONS AND THEIRFAMILIES.THE FIRST EVENT IS SET FORTHURSDAY FROM 5 UNTIL 6-30 P-MATBEALE MEMORIAL LIBRARY ONTRUXTUN AVENUE.BACK IN MARCH, 20-18 -- MICAHHOLSONBAKE WAS REPORTEDMISSING.A WEEK LATER -- JAMES KULSTADWAS FOUND SHOT AND KILLED.THE FOLLOWING MONTH -- BAYLEEDESPOT WAS REPORTEDMISSING.THEN MONTHS LATER -- AUTHORITIESREPORTED THATHOLSONBAKE'S INVESTIGATION WASNOW A HOMICIDEINVESTIGATION.THE MOTHERS OF THE THREE VICTIMSKNOWN AS THEBAKERSFIELD 3 WOULD STARTWORKING TOGETHER TOFIND ANSWERS FOR EACH CASE.ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY TONIGHT --AFTER THE KERN C





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Bakersfield 3 resource event Bakersfield 3 resource event Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:42Published 3 weeks ago