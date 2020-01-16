Dave Chappelle Part Of “Yang Gang”

Sierra Porter RT @RachelSB: While...”Chappelle's show was not a fundraiser for presidential candidate Andrew Yang, his supporters were still in full effe… 5 hours ago

Rachel Stassen-Berger While...”Chappelle's show was not a fundraiser for presidential candidate Andrew Yang, his supporters were still in… https://t.co/A1Mm6cajWe 8 hours ago

Lump🔰 RT @yang46th: @scottsantens @AndrewYang @youthforyanghq @StudentsYang My favorite part: Dave Chappelle and Andrew did a huge show together… 17 hours ago

imm4nuel 🧢 @scottsantens @AndrewYang @youthforyanghq @StudentsYang My favorite part: Dave Chappelle and Andrew did a huge sho… https://t.co/a0o2z13EOW 1 day ago

🍑PAWGs For Bernie🍑✊ Dear #YangGang, what's your response to this one? Dave Chappelle Says The Quiet Part Aloud: Andrew Yang's UBI Is "… https://t.co/0aEX4lBoJZ 1 day ago

Kevin Dublin🧢 2020 is such a pivotal time for our country, and this election can be a huge part in determining the course of hist… https://t.co/LG7oC4eDSS 1 day ago

John Chiu🧢🦅 RT @RobWalterz: Dave Chappelle is awesome for supporting Andrew Yang and being an essential part of the Yang Gang #yanggang @DaveChappell… 2 days ago