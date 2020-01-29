Global  

Plane Evacuating Citizens From Wuhan, China Arrives In U.S.

Plane Evacuating Citizens From Wuhan, China Arrives In U.S.
Turkey to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan over virus outbreak: NTV

Turkey will evacuate 32 citizens and their families from China's Wuhan, at the epicenter of a new...
Reuters - Published

Will provide necessary assistance for evacuation of Indians, other nationals from Wuhan: China

As India prepares to airlift its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus...
Hindu - Published


PeruchThiago

Thiago Peruch RT @Independent: US plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan rerouted to military base at last moment https://t.co/iO4AN7i3uh 20 minutes ago

MinakoTYO

空飛ぶ弁護士✈品川の獅子党 RT @AJENews: Japan plane evacuating citizens arrives Tokyo from virus-hit Wuhan. Latest updates: https://t.co/GZyt3YLIAn https://t.co/VEd… 50 minutes ago

cbsnewspath

CBS Newspath The plane evacuating US citizens from Wuhan, China has landed at a military base in California. The city they left… https://t.co/nn40bJh6iu 1 hour ago

ilhamhd59

Ilham Hanif D RT @NAR: Japan's charter plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan has arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. #Wuhan #coronavirus #NH1952 #ANA1952 h… 1 hour ago

yumemirutotoro

夢見るトトロ US plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan rerouted to military base at last moment https://t.co/aAbdZG6XuX 2 hours ago

NewsInTweetsCom

World News In Tweets US plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan rerouted to military base at last moment https://t.co/UTHV92VDGq… https://t.co/VwH18Pk6r3 2 hours ago


Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Latest On Coronavirus

A plane evacuating US citizens from Wuhan, China has landed at a military base in Southern California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published

Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, two major U.S. airlines have started calling off flights to China. Meanwhile, a plane filled with Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, landed in the United..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published

