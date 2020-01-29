Plane Evacuating Citizens From Wuhan, China Arrives In U.S. 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:10s - Published Plane Evacuating Citizens From Wuhan, China Arrives In U.S. Plane Evacuating Citizens From Wuhan, China Arrives In U.S.

0

Tweets about this Thiago Peruch RT @Independent: US plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan rerouted to military base at last moment https://t.co/iO4AN7i3uh 20 minutes ago 空飛ぶ弁護士✈品川の獅子党 RT @AJENews: Japan plane evacuating citizens arrives Tokyo from virus-hit Wuhan. Latest updates: https://t.co/GZyt3YLIAn https://t.co/VEd… 50 minutes ago CBS Newspath The plane evacuating US citizens from Wuhan, China has landed at a military base in California. The city they left… https://t.co/nn40bJh6iu 1 hour ago Ilham Hanif D RT @NAR: Japan's charter plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan has arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. #Wuhan #coronavirus #NH1952 #ANA1952 h… 1 hour ago 夢見るトトロ US plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan rerouted to military base at last moment https://t.co/aAbdZG6XuX 2 hours ago World News In Tweets US plane evacuating citizens from Wuhan rerouted to military base at last moment https://t.co/UTHV92VDGq… https://t.co/VwH18Pk6r3 2 hours ago