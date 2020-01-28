Global  

US artist builds realistic Kobe Bryant tribute with Rubik's Cubes

Steven Brundage, a talented artist based in Los Angeles, creates a hyper-realistic tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) alongside his 13
Steven Brundage, a talented artist based in Los Angeles, creates a hyper-realistic tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The time-lapse, recorded over 20 hours on Wednesday (January 29), shows Steven build Kobe Bryant's portrait using a total of 814 Rubik's Cubes.




