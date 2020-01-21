Global  

Senate To Begin Question And Answer Period In President Trump's Impeachment Trial

House managers are still pressing for additional witnesses.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he does not currently have the votes to block them.
Impeachment Of President Donald Trump Continues

The question-and-answer phase began Wednesday afternoon in the impeachment trial of President Donald...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •NPR


LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial opens in the US Senate

US President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial on Tuesday opened in the US Senate where the...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsNPRSeattle TimesReuters



MicahTNDC

Micah Johnson RT @SenateCloakroom: The Senate, sitting as a Court of Impeachment, has convened. The question and answer period will now begin and alterna… 19 seconds ago

SenateCloakroom

Senate Cloakroom The Senate, sitting as a Court of Impeachment, has convened. The question and answer period will now begin and alte… https://t.co/APfYwgvLsj 33 seconds ago

Glenn10TV

Glenn McEntyre RT @CBSEveningNews: SPECIAL REPORT: Senate impeachment trial to enter new phase as senators begin 16-hour question and answer period; Chief… 4 minutes ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News SPECIAL REPORT: Senate impeachment trial to enter new phase as senators begin 16-hour question and answer period; C… https://t.co/35KLcSpOZc 10 minutes ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 WATCH: Senators begin questioning legal teams in President Trump impeachment trial. https://t.co/fHh3e2mv0i 11 minutes ago

wsyx6

WSYX ABC 6 WATCH: Senators begin questioning legal teams in President Trump impeachment trial. https://t.co/Ncy9C4o7U7 11 minutes ago

chronosome

chronosome RT @wgbhnews: WATCH LIVE: The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues today at 1 PM with the question-and-answer session. Exp… 15 minutes ago

wgbhnews

WGBH News WATCH LIVE: The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues today at 1 PM with the question-and-answer se… https://t.co/eFmYP7rDs6 17 minutes ago


Sen. Chris Van Hollen Invites President Trump To Testify After Tweet Targets Senate Impeachment Trial Coverage [Video]Sen. Chris Van Hollen Invites President Trump To Testify After Tweet Targets Senate Impeachment Trial Coverage

President Donald Trump called out Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen on Twitter Tuesday for his interviews on a national news network.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

Trump’s Love / Hate Relationship With John Bolton [Video]Trump’s Love / Hate Relationship With John Bolton

President Donald Trump is now criticizing his former national security adviser John Bolton after a part of Bolton’s new book contradicted Trump’s impeachment defense.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:45Published

