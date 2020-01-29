Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:22s - Published Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett brings the details of Barcelona's 'extraordinary' €100m (£85m) bid for Richarlison, which has been rejected by Everton. 0

