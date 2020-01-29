Global  

Victoria's Secret may be up for sale

Victoria's Secret may be up for sale

Victoria's Secret may be up for sale

Victoria&apos;s Secret-owner L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner is reportedly exploring strategic alternatives that could result in a full or partial sale of the lingerie brand.

As Fred Katayama reports, Wexner is in talks to step aside according to the Wall Street Journal.
