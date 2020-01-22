Global  

Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement Approved To Leave European Union

Britain's Withdrawal Agreement Approved To Leave European Union

Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement Approved To Leave European Union

Nearly four years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the withdrawal agreement was approved by the European Parliament.
UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to...
Reuters - Published

The end is nigh: European Parliament to approve Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Wednesday is set to overwhelmingly approve the departure...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Brexit: What happens next? [Video]Brexit: What happens next?

With Britain due to leave the European Union on January 31, we look at the next stages of Brexit and the key dates surrounding the country's relationship with Europe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Brexit: 5 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 5 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

