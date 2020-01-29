Global  

What It's Like To Be Quarantined In China

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Brits families in China amid coronavirus outbreak face being split up as they're rescued by flights

Brits families in China amid coronavirus outbreak face being split up as they're rescued by flightsAround 200 Britons will be flown out of China on Thursday, before being placed in quarantine for two...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand to fly citizens from China to Christmas Island for quarantine

Citizens will be evacuated from Wuhan to Christmas Island
Independent - Published Also reported by •Hindu



_SucioDan

El Luis. RT @janisfrayer: This is what it sounds like across #Wuhan tonight. In the city (of 11 million) that is effectively quarantined as the epic… 8 minutes ago

TheFnVoor

SirAaronV RT @FinnaganMarina: 11 million people in Wuhan China quarantined & fumigated like roaches! Hun, what’s that smell? No worries dear, it’s… 11 minutes ago

donronX

Ron Cruz Wuhan teacher's videos show what life is like inside quarantined city https://t.co/hl2fNIok77 1 hour ago

mrlatuda

fat idiot RT @jakebrodes: say what you will about China but they quarantined a city in like a day and they build hospitals and***in like 20 minute… 1 hour ago

Kafka60613837

Kafka RT @zseward: Over 50 million people in China are quarantined within their cities during the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. What those sta… 2 hours ago

zseward

Zach Seward Over 50 million people in China are quarantined within their cities during the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. Wha… https://t.co/KUJ0RdnAcQ 2 hours ago

MrChicoValdez

Chico Valdez What's really frustrating is that with serious problems like this, the average person knows that this hot zone coun… https://t.co/S0cZ4VVXM9 2 hours ago

thetrueguru1

the true guru RT @HarmOnEASERtm: @nowthisnews What was their reason to wait this long, huh? Like yesterday France News told an old Chinese is about to di… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China [Video]Cobra meeting called as Brits return home from China

As plans to bring Britons home from China take shape, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, chairs a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Wednesday afternoon. UK nationals returning from..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published

Al Jazeera attempts to visit China's coronavirus epicentre [Video]Al Jazeera attempts to visit China's coronavirus epicentre

Network's team travelled to region north of Hubei province, but with threat of quarantine, they were forced to leave.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

