Coronavirus Outbreak: Window Seat Safest Place To Avoid Infection! 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:09s - Published Coronavirus Outbreak: Window Seat Safest Place To Avoid Infection! As the coronavirus continues to spread, Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why researchers say the window seat is possibly the safest place on a plane.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this sheila RT @Hammsnut: KISS MY €£#!!! Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study | Fox News htt… 2 minutes ago Mike Burge KISS MY €£#!!! Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study | Fo… https://t.co/aP8vpqvHZd 3 minutes ago Jim Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study https://t.co/fm4a2qHFlk 31 minutes ago @ixoye49 Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study RT https://t.co/aBIUWP7OiM 1 hour ago thaiparampil Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study https://t.co/fuJwGE1m2Y 1 hour ago Bestsy Ross 🇺🇸 Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study https://t.co/yhef7AfYUB #FoxNews 1 hour ago GI Wilson Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study https://t.co/M1MMMnex3f 1 hour ago Antonio "Coronavirus outbreak: Window seat safest place to avoid potential transmission on flight: study": The safest place… https://t.co/vRa17q4wOx 1 hour ago