Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

KFC will start selling a plant-based "fried chicken" nugget supplied by Beyond Meat in two southern U.S. states next month but Restaurant Brands' Tim Hortons is dropping Beyond Meat from Canadian menus.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

If you're a Beyond Meat investor you better be prepared to stomach wild swings in the stock.

Shares of the plant-based meat company were volatile Wednesday as one restaurant chain dropped the meat alternative from its menu and another one added it.

Beyond Meat on Wednesday announced next month it will start supplying plant-based fried chicken to several KFC locations in two U.S. states: Tennessee and North Carolina.

While other restaurant chains have been testing out fake-meat alternatives to beef and pork, KFC is the first to put plant-based chicken on its menu.

The new item resembles a chicken nugget.

There is potential for growth.

KFC has more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries.

But as one restaurant chain giveth, another taketh away.

Tim Hortons announced it has removed all remaining Beyond Meat products from menus across Canada after initiating a scale-down in September.

The fast-food restaurant chain said it had rolled out the meat-alternative as a limited offer and did not see the kind of consumer demand it had expected and so decided to pull it.

It may, however, put plant-based meats on the menu once again in the future.

Demand for alternative meat has soared - stretching providers Beyond Meat and rival Impossible Foods to the limit - as restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King and Dunkin' Brands try to respond to the trend.

Shares of Beyond Meat are up nearly 400 percent since their 2019 IPO.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyHiveYEG

Daily Hive Edmonton #TimHortons just removed all #BeyondMeat items from its menu https://t.co/t2vmXiI1sJ https://t.co/toNefS23Jw 2 minutes ago

DailyHiveTO

Daily Hive Toronto #TimHortons just removed all #BeyondMeat items from its menu https://t.co/s1DF0G3W9K https://t.co/bcEclHGZfX 2 minutes ago

DailyHiveYYC

Daily Hive Calgary #TimHortons just removed all #BeyondMeat items from its menu https://t.co/9KNjZw1SCL https://t.co/1gzIBeSKE9 2 minutes ago

kalofagas

Kalofagas Greek Food RT @karonliu: Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat at its remaining locations in BC and Ontario. https://t.co/D06m57PoZ9 1 hour ago

PlantProteinAB

Plant Protein Alliance of Alberta Beyond Meat and KFC are expanding their test of faux chicken nuggets as Tim Hortons drops its Beyond products https://t.co/FPip64lgjV 2 hours ago

karonliu

Karon Liu Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat at its remaining locations in BC and Ontario. https://t.co/D06m57PoZ9 3 hours ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus $BYND - Beyond Meat drops off Tim Hortons development https://t.co/Pc3pxBI7TU https://t.co/NBQL1T5M5K 19 hours ago

ProfitWins

#ProfitWins RT @MarketCurrents: $BYND - Beyond Meat drops off Tim Hortons development https://t.co/r4yTp9QXo3 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.