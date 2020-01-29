Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads
Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads
The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does.
Katie Johnston reports.
