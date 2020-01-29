Watch: Man carried on makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:16s - Published Watch: Man carried on makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance A 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice was carried on a makeshift stretcher by villagers in Andhra Pradesh. The man was carried for 12 km by the villagers. The incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this kaleem ahmed🌹🇮🇳 کلیم احمد.... RT @ANI: #WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice carried on a makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance in… 1 week ago