Watch: Man carried on makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
A 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice was carried on a makeshift stretcher by villagers in Andhra Pradesh.

The man was carried for 12 km by the villagers.

The incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.
