Klobuchar Called To Withdraw From Presidential Race As Questions Swirl Around Myon Burrell Case

Klobuchar Called To Withdraw From Presidential Race As Questions Swirl Around Myon Burrell Case

Klobuchar Called To Withdraw From Presidential Race As Questions Swirl Around Myon Burrell Case

A group of activists are asking Senator Amy Klobuchar to withdraw from the Presidential race because of her role as county attorney in a controversial case, Esme Murphy reports (1:23).

29, 2020
