Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Miami On Super Bowl Sunday 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Miami On Super Bowl Sunday Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service event to Miami on Super Bowl Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Citi-Digests "Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/DQWHbgbt7V https://t.co/vPi4DkDS3G 10 minutes ago Drake The Type To "Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV" https://t.co/kpijGckYn0 https://t.co/jT4bbZH429 16 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV | Fox News https://t.co/JIyYKut8d2 17 minutes ago NFL News Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV - National Football League News -… https://t.co/TyJY9WEHdz 18 minutes ago ari7.com Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/QPMB6Ticns close Video Inside K… https://t.co/CU9nR8cAOd 22 minutes ago David Cantu Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/D0AlMpFboe 26 minutes ago Eileen RT @Chris_1791: Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/bsHcUIAsDU via @foxnews https://t.co/sMevvPG… 27 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/bsHcUIAsDU via @foxnews https://t.co/sMevvPGi9j 28 minutes ago