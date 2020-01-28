Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Negotiations to Join 'The Matrix 4' | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Negotiations to Join 'The Matrix 4' | THR NewsThe Warner Bros. film opens May 21, 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swagmurai

Jai Lalwani RT @IGN: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her work on Quantico and her prolific career in Indian cinema, is reportedly in final negotiation… 8 minutes ago

shayPClove

ShayPClove😍 RT @mr_reeves_blog: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Final Negotiations to Join ‘Matrix 4’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/rpZ7IeI4r4 #Matrix4 #keanureeves 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra set to join the cast of The Matrix reboot [Video]Priyanka Chopra set to join the cast of The Matrix reboot

Priyanka Chopra is in advanced talks to join the cast of 'The Matrix' reboot.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News [Video]Priyanka Nick GRAMMYS 2020, Rangoli TAUNTS Alia, Sooryavanshi Trailer | Top 10 News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas bold and beautiful look at Grammy's 2020, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's epic reply on Alia Bhatt congratulating Kangana, Sooryavanshi trailer date out are among the..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.