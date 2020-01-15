Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, BRPM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, VTV Therapeutics', Ronald O.

Perelman, made a $2M buy of VTVT, purchasing 1,250,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece.

So far Perelman is in the green, up about 46.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.35.

VTv Therapeutics is trading up about 7.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Perelman purchased VTVT at 14 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $20.26M at an average of $1.66 per share.

And at B Riley Principal Merger, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bryant R.

Riley who bought 84,430 shares at a cost of $10.21 each, for a total investment of $861,982.

B Riley Principal Merger is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.