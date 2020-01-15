Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, BRPM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, BRPM

Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, BRPM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, BRPM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, VTV Therapeutics', Ronald O.

Perelman, made a $2M buy of VTVT, purchasing 1,250,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece.

So far Perelman is in the green, up about 46.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.35.

VTv Therapeutics is trading up about 7.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Perelman purchased VTVT at 14 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $20.26M at an average of $1.66 per share.

And at B Riley Principal Merger, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bryant R.

Riley who bought 84,430 shares at a cost of $10.21 each, for a total investment of $861,982.

B Riley Principal Merger is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

feed_stocks

Stocks News Feed - Stock News & Stocks Chat Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: CADE, ZYME https://t.co/8qjuKIvPat 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: CADE, ZYME [Video]Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: CADE, ZYME

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Wednesday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: TAYD, XFLT [Video]Wednesday 1/15 Insider Buying Report: TAYD, XFLT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.