Wednesday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, BRPM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, VTV Therapeutics', Ronald O.
Perelman, made a $2M buy of VTVT, purchasing 1,250,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece.
So far Perelman is in the green, up about 46.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.35.
VTv Therapeutics is trading up about 7.2% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Perelman purchased VTVT at 14 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $20.26M at an average of $1.66 per share.
And at B Riley Principal Merger, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bryant R.
Riley who bought 84,430 shares at a cost of $10.21 each, for a total investment of $861,982.
B Riley Principal Merger is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.