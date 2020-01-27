Dow Movers: MMM, DOW

Global  

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%.

Year to date, Dow has lost about 9.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 0.9%.

MMM is lower by about 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.8%, and Boeing, trading up 2.5% on the day.




