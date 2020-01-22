Global  

How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness?

With the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have been selling out in the U.S. But how reliable are masks in preventing the spread of viruses?

Though there is no conclusive research, studies have found that respirators are more protective than surgical masks.

Studies have shown that surgical masks are helpful in preventing other common illnesses such as the flu.

The CDC has recommended that anyone confirmed or suspected to have the coronavirus wear a face mask when in the presence of others.

New York Medical College Dean Robert Amler Experts maintain the best ways to avoid getting sick are frequently washing your hands and avoiding contact with infected people.
larderchef

Larderchef RT @vankapro: How Effective are #FaceMasks in preventing #Coronavirus Infection? #China VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 Face Masks: What Doctors Say About T… 2 hours ago

vankapro

Vanka Pro How Effective are #FaceMasks in preventing #Coronavirus Infection? #China VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 Face Masks: What Doctors S… https://t.co/nN75Jfh7Dh 3 hours ago

JasonVonBerg

Jason Von Berg So genuine question, maybe the doctors on this platform can help, are these face masks really that effective when i… https://t.co/Lfi4WM86z4 9 hours ago

itti3meed

itti 3meed RT @jorge_guajardo: PSA: “Good hand hygiene, including the regular use of an alcohol-based sanitizer, may be more effective than face masks… 9 hours ago

jorge_guajardo

Jorge Guajardo PSA: “Good hand hygiene, including the regular use of an alcohol-based sanitizer, may be more effective than face m… https://t.co/URLSI1Mrhd 10 hours ago

richiefsc

Br. Richie Yap FSC Wash your hands, sanitize everything you touch especially your gadgets. That’s more effective in preventing viral i… https://t.co/a4x2WKjapu 10 hours ago

twitcher82

Hats and haggis RT @Gizmodo: How effective are face masks at preventing illness? https://t.co/4XoRmG2t24 https://t.co/9HJxXRABib 14 hours ago


Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus? [Video]Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus?

As fears of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus rise around the globe, wary citizens are donning face masks as a preventative measure. But how effective are they? According to Gizmodo, research is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight [Video]Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights. Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new coronavirus...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

