How Effective Are Face Masks in Preventing Illness?

With the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have been selling out in the U.S. But how reliable are masks in preventing the spread of viruses?

Though there is no conclusive research, studies have found that respirators are more protective than surgical masks.

Studies have shown that surgical masks are helpful in preventing other common illnesses such as the flu.

The CDC has recommended that anyone confirmed or suspected to have the coronavirus wear a face mask when in the presence of others.

New York Medical College Dean Robert Amler Experts maintain the best ways to avoid getting sick are frequently washing your hands and avoiding contact with infected people.