Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

Tim Hortons drops Beyond Meat but KFC signs on

KFC will start selling a plant-based &quot;fried chicken&quot; nugget supplied by Beyond Meat in two southern U.S. states next month but Restaurant Brands&apos; Tim Hortons is dropping Beyond Meat from Canadian menus.

Beyond Meat loses Tim Hortons but wins over KFC

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat is getting a thumbs down from Tim Hortons and a thumbs up from...
Seattle Times - Published


