Fantasy Island - Official Final Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Check out the official final trailer for Fantasy Island starring Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O.

Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker, Charlotte McKinney, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Austin Stowell!

Release Date: February 14, 2020 Fantasy Island is a supernatural horror movie directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, and Wadlow, based on the television series of the same name created by Gene Levitt.

Jason Blum produces the film through his Blumhouse Productions banner.
