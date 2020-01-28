Magic Johnson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' | THR News
|
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Magic Johnson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' | THR News
During an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
The retired NBA legend said that the late Bryant was "a great husband, father and basketball player [who] went away too early."
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Magic Johnson appeared on Tuesday’s (January 28) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources