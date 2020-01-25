Global  

Trump Middle East plan's effect on Israel election campaign

Trump Middle East plan's effect on Israel election campaign

US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan is already having an impact on the final weeks of Israel’s election campaign.
Israel's Gantz praises Trump peace plan, pledges to implement it after election

Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz on Monday praised U.S. President Donald Trump for drafting...
Reuters - Published

Gantz, Netanyahu's election rival, to meet Trump on peace plan

Israel's PM Netanyahu is also traveling to Washington to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.
Al Jazeera - Published


jksailor3

jksailor RT @Jim_Jordan: President Trump: FRIDAY—Became the 1st President to speak at the March for Life YESTERDAY—announced plan for peace in the… 4 seconds ago

shoaibh987

Shoaib RT @jeremycorbyn: Donald Trump’s Middle East deal is not a peace plan. It is a plan to lock in illegal Israeli colonisation and deny Palest… 6 seconds ago

jeb1149

Jerry Wilson RT @ReneeCarrollAZ: While the Democrats are trying to Impeach a Duly Elected President, @realDonaldTrump is Bringing Peace to the Middle E… 8 seconds ago

rebecca23631276

🇮🇱 rebecca RT @COLRICHARDKEMP: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman welcome US peace proposals. So does Israel. Palestinians reject. Who is… 14 seconds ago

ShotGunFloyd

CrossCutSaw❌ RT @SteveScalise: 🚨 WATCH → Schumer shuts a reporter down for trying to change the topic from impeachment to Trump's Middle East peace plan… 16 seconds ago

hermitmystic

🌹🌹Bern Big or Die🌹🌹 RT @NoFascistLies: Trump Middle East plan's effect on Israel election campaign https://t.co/2FPVhmaOlf #BDS #DumpTrump 17 seconds ago

DakotaDomino

GB ❌ 'A Win-Win Situation for Both Sides': President Trump Unveils His Middle East Peace Plan with Two-state Solution, a… https://t.co/Y4iCGmP7cM 19 seconds ago

Nopisnoe

Noelia Lozano RT @boye_g: No to Trump's apartheid plan. Yes to freedom and justice for the Palestinians https://t.co/pFtvdWY53v 21 seconds ago


Palestinians clash with Israeli forces over Trump peace plan [Video]Palestinians clash with Israeli forces over Trump peace plan

Palestinians clashed with Israeli army forces in Bethlehem on Wednesday over U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s proposals for a &apos;Middle East Peace Plan&apos;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Trump's 'peace plan': The farce, the fraud and the fury [Video]Trump's 'peace plan': The farce, the fraud and the fury

US arrogance towards the Palestinians will backfire, bigly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:59Published

