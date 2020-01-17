Global  

Antonio Banderas on Playing Pedro Almodóvar in "Pain and Glory"

Antonio Banderas on Playing Pedro Almodóvar in 'Pain and Glory'

Antonio Banderas on Playing Pedro Almodóvar in "Pain and Glory"

Antonio Banderas talks about what it was like being directed by Pedro Almodóvar while playing him in "Pain and Glory."
Almodóvar, Banderas triumph with “Pain and Glory” at Goyas

MADRID (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” swept the top prizes at the Spanish Film...
Seattle Times - Published

Pain and Glory trailer: The Antonio Banderas-starrer to release in India on January 31

Pain and Glory trailer: The Antonio Banderas-starrer to release in India on January 31Pain and Glory, directed by Pedro Almodovar, sees a robust cast starring the popular Spanish actor,...
Mid-Day - Published


Antonio Banderas Is Not Preparing for the Oscars [Video]Antonio Banderas Is Not Preparing for the Oscars

Antonio Banderas talks about why he isn't preparing a speech for his Oscar nomination.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:30Published

Antonio Banderas Translates Spanish Phrases | Surprise Showcase [Video]Antonio Banderas Translates Spanish Phrases | Surprise Showcase

Oscar nominee and 'Pain and Glory' star Antonio Banderas showcases his translation of Spanish words and phrases.

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 06:46Published

