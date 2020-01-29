Global  

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 The hall's president and CEO, David Baker, says the 15-year veteran died after a long battle with cancer.

David Baker, via statement The Vikings originally selected Doleman in the 1985 NFL Draft's first round.

The defensive end, who registered 21 sacks in 1989, spent his first nine seasons with Minnesota.

He also played for the Falcons and 49ers before retiring in 1999.

Doleman, an eight-time Pro Bowler, ended his career with 150 1/2 career sacks.

In 2012, he then inducted in pro football's Hall of Fame.

Vikings, via statement
