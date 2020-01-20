What You Should Know About the Coronavirus
What You Should Know
About the Coronavirus Coronaviruses are named
for their crown-shaped spikes.
According to the CDC, they can cause
upper-respiratory tract illnesses including
the common cold, pneumonia and bronchitis.
Symptoms include fever, dry cough
and difficulty breathing.
According to 'The Washington Post,'
more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China
where the virus originated.
At least 132 have died.
The amount of people infected with the coronavirus
has now surpassed the number of people infected
with SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic.
Experts suspect the virus originally spread from
animals to humans, but it is now thought to be
transmitted from person to person.
At least 68 cases have been reported
outside of China, including
5 confirmed cases in the U.S. Countries that have reported cases of
the virus include France, South Korea,
North Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan,
Canada, the United Arab Emirates,
Japan and Sri Lanka.
The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet
again Thursday to decide if the outbreak should be
labeled an international public health emergency.
According to 'The Washington Post,'
experts say a vaccine is
nowhere near being ready.
If you've been to China in the past couple of weeks
and are experiencing symptoms, the CDC is
advising immediate medical attention.
They are also encouraging everyone to be
diligent with hand washing, cover your nose
and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and fully cook
meat and eggs before consuming.