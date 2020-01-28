Midmorning With Aundrea - January 28, 2020 (Part 2)

We'll be áoneá winner from this year's grammy awards is the leader of the band.

In fact, the band at maplewood middle school in sulphur, louisiana is so popular, about half the students there are members of it.

Mickey smith junior, is the winner of this year's grammy music áeducatorá award.

Manuel bojorquez shows us why smith put aside his áowná musical aspirations, to teach younger generations of musicians.

Nats/classroom for a music teacher, mickey smith jr spends little time at the podium ... "i'm, i'm -- i'm movin around with them.

Sometimes i'll sit down in the chair with them because i wanna be congizant of, "what - what did i feel like to be 12?

What did it feel like?"

// "because believe if i am familiar with that, i can connect with them more.

And that's what it's all about, connection."

He rembers that age all too well ... and growing up just about two miles from here in louisiana bayou country.

"i literally gre up on - figuratively and literally on the other side of the tracks, in a small community called mossville.

And it was a small african-american community that was formed by freed slaves and -- honestly is no more now."

But it was there that a friend got him interested in the school band ... that his typically- frugal grandmother lillie mae spent $400 on a used saxophone ... and that his mother, emmer, átriedá to be supportive through those first awful notes.

"they were so bad in fact, my mom told me to keep on goin' outside the house."

"you had practice ..."

"yea down the driveway ... " "... outside?"

" and then across the street in the woods."

/ "you got goo enough she let you back in the house."

"eventually the let me back in the house looking back, he says, chasing the perfect sound kept him from chasing the temptations that befell other kids his age ... and just listen to him now: nats/nice stretch of him on sax "you could hav turned this into a music career as a performer doing your own thing.

Why teach?"

"o it's so rewarding.

Why not teach?

Why not teach?

I think everyone should have an opportunity to pour into someone else.

If you pour your cup empty i think it comes back twice as full."

But it wasn't always the most popular class ... when he started here 15 years ago, there were only 28 students in the band ... now, there are 146, that's half the school!

Sixth-graders mckenzie harmon and kaitlyn rendon play the flute.

"so when yo enrolled in middle school here, did you know you wanted to be part of the band?"

"never in my lif i thought i would.

But whenever i saw the tryouts i thought maybe it would be cool and next thing you know, i love it so much."

"...he's amazing.

H makes things fun.

He's super kind to everyone.

He gives us a chance.

He showed us something that we didn't think we'd be able to do."

Eighth-grader rayvon washington plays clarinet...though as a star on the basketball team he initially was hoping for something --- cooler.

I was, like, "hmmm, wanna play saxophone."

Bu then he's, like-- he said, "i think you' do best in clarinet."

And was, like, that's-- that's a bummer.

But then i realized, you know, actually clarinet's actually fun.

And it's not-- you-- it's not everybody would do."

He credits mr. smith for changing him in many ways.

"... in 6th grade was, like, a troublemaker.

And i think i would be even worse."

"ev worse.

Going the wrong direction."

"yes, like the ver wrong direction.

But band has helped me a lot and made me focus and made me a better person."

"rayvon was on of those students that i can say i loved him just the way he was, but i loved him enough not to leave him the way he was.

And i believe that's what teaching at it's best and that's what music can provide, an opportunity for growth, an opportunity for trust."

In honoring him with the grammy music educator award, the recording academy noted his abilty to make students feel 'loved, valued and wanted' ... of ultimately helping them find their sound.

"i hope it means change in their perspective, and understanding that, "there' nothing i can't do.

That little kid from a little town that doesn't even exist anymore on the other side of the tracks can do it, i can do it too."

Manuel bojorquez, sulphur, louisiana.

