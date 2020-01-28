Midmorning With Aundrea - January 28, 2020 (Part 1)

Don' remembering kobe bryant.

We talk about his life and career.

Plus, an update on the coronavirus.

Just how far has it spread?

Midmorning starts right now.

Basketball fans--and people all over the world are still in shock and mouring kobe bryant after the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in southern california sunday.

He was a five-time n-b-a champion, a two-time league m- v-p, a two-time olympic gold medalist, and a worldwide icon.

Athletes and fans are remembering him for his intensity, which he called "the mamb mentality," inspiring a generation of athletes who transcend basketball.

Here's a look at his career.

Final seconds... bryant for the win... bang!

Over his 20-season n-b-a career, bryant became known as the league's big shot taker.

But after his retirement in 20-16, he traded slam dunks for storytelling -- launching a podcast, writing a series of young adult novels& you gave a six- year-old boy his laker dream... &and creating an animated short film that earned him an oscar.

This is our... creative area... i spoke with bryant about his ánewá ventures in october at his production company, granity studios.

11:40:37;09 i didn't dream of doin' this as a kid, you know?

About 15, 16 years, i had a lotta practice on road trips, sittin' on planes writing, writing, writing.

In one of his final interviews earlier this month, bryant said he had moved on from the game that made him a household name.

That is until one of his 4 daughters, gianna, picked up where dad left off.

Kobe bryant showtime sports ep11 hnc301 20:05:25 before gigi got into basketball, i hardly watched it.

But now that she's into basketball it's on every night.

The father- daughter duo could be seen talking shop on the sidelines at a brooklyn nets game in december -- and in áourá sit- down, bryant said one of his biggest accomplishments was helping "gigi find áherá stride& jacobson: 11:33:53;24 what's the biggest challenge in coaching your own daughter?

Kobe bryant: 11:33:59;09 making sure she knows that i love her whether she plays well or plays like crap.

// you're my daughter before you're a basketball player.

Dana jacobson: when all is said and done, 50 years from now, how do you want the world to look at kobe bryant?

Kobe bryant: 11:44:46;22 as a person that was able to create stories that inspired // children to dream.

But not only dream, then have the initiative to wake up every morning and do all they can to help that dream become a reality.

Outcue: storytelling for kobe bryant really was a passion, something that was sparked in high school, and that he told me worked on throughout his nba career.

He loved having that studio, so he combined the storytelling passion that he had and tried to educate children with all of his different projects.

That included his own kids.

In los angeles, dana jacobson, cbs news.

The news came in shortly before the mississippi state and ole miss women's basketball team were about to tip off at the hump sunday.

Our sports crew got reaction from both coaches after the game.

"there's no word to express the feeling that we all have.

I grew up in the jordan and then kobe came along era.

I wanted to be kobe, everybody wanted to be kobe.

It's surreal.

For kobe, just think back to his career.

You're talking about one of the all time greatest players and he has a daughter and she's going to play.

It's such a tragedy and it hits on so many fronts.

That's a family.

It's just they're not here anymore, like that.

I mean you woke up this morning and now you have that.

For somebody who did so much for our game as a player and as an ambassador, he's a great dad.

Steven pace >> so it was as ... things my budget isn't just click this on the accident ... so is time and a place rebecca hall >> basketball poetry words was to happen.

They happened.

He sent me into a small same and he's in the translucent president.

I heard one commentator yesterday described his performance on the corner is a theater you describe it as a poetry.

He was master officer out there.

He was a true successor right school going to lead the letter to the high did name exactly the first overall is coming now.

It wasn't me.

It wasn't a special kilo to listen to toby listen to us or the other day saw the $57 of high school athletes.

He told his two list verse 56.

People wanted to go out to him postal service ... the moeller mentality.

He is loved all over the world ... people's last name.

There and went on to a really great career beyond basketball ... she said her to be more visual cues with 60 points in his final game and i was late hi toby he would enter into retirement.

It is the ... in the past was brought back to the forefront because of his daughter gigi is a tremendous loss.

It was watching gigi her game almost mic cobian turnaround jumper.

Her dad was stunned and come back in the limelight wanted to and in the nba legend ... toward the insert picture on sunday that he took with her.

One of these days i remember the most is to victoria was excited should even make her be at five point she talked about how she wanted game.

She looked up to toby.

He was supportive basketball.

He was a hidden matter who you were basketball was the game for everyone ... coach mcphee always have the world with us the u-s government is racing to evacuate americans from wuhan , as china sends ámedicalá reinforcements to the city where the deadly corona- virus outbreak began.

Officials there say the virus is now spreading áfasterá.

So far, it's killed at least 81 people in china.

More than 27-hundred others have been infected across 14 countries.

áfiveá of those cases are here in the united states.

Here's an update.

1.

Justin steece // american in wuhan notes:lower thirds script: take steece sot from skype 07:15:20 "the bigges problem is i just wish i could get my family off where we need to go to america" american justin steece and his wife ling have lived together in wuhan for the past year and a half.

Just three weeks ago ling gave birth to their baby boy&colm.

"ling can't mov because she had a c-section, so she can only do so much at the moment while she recovers fully.

So i have to go out, i have to get food, i have to do stuff like that.

And my biggest fear is that i would go out, get sick not knowing it, and then come home and spread it to ling and the baby."

Steece was a soldier in the national guard for five years.

But his wife doesn't have a u-s visa yet...and he can't leave wuhan to finish her paperwork.

"otherwise i woul have evacuated with the rest of the people and gotten my wife and kid outta here, but since i can't because of document restrictions and stuff it's kind of a problem."

He and reportedely a thousand áotherá americans are now stranded as the chinese government works to contain the deadly virus within its borders.

But it's quickly worked its way around the world.

"this case poses n immediate threat to the general public" on sunday los angeles county officials tried to reassure the public they weren't in danger after two more cases in the u-s were confirmed&one there and one in maricopa county in arizona...all while the number of infections worldwide continues to climb.

Back in china, the epidemic has even forced the government to extend the massive lunar new year holiday by áthreeá days so officials have more time to work - and to keep people from contracting and transmitting the virus.

At ground zero of the epidemic in wuhan, excavators are now working around the clock to build átwoá hospitals to treat the infected.

And food reserves are being sent in as near empty shelves line supermarkets.

But for all the government's efforts, steece says they're not making anyone feel any better& "what you see what the chinese government is saying, "oh it' calm, resolute," the citizens are actually freaking out a little bit more.

Suggested outcue: the state department has chartered a flight to evacuate americans out of wuhan.

Justin won't be on that plane but it will have u-s consulate staff and some citizens.

That leaves this tuesday for san francisco.

The u-s embassy here in beijing told me those passengers should "anticipate being screened when they land.

Ramy inocencio, cbs news, beijing.

It doesn't happen here too often.

But usually once a year we can count on a little winter snow and ice these conditions can challenge even the most experienced driver.

In an instant road conditions can turn treacherous..

As sukanya krishnan found out.

"let's see wha happens - here we go."

In a split seconds drivers can lose control on an icy road.

"'here we go&i wan to brake&.do i brake&.

Scream?"

This track set up by volvo's slippery road simulator is designed to show how things can go from bad to worse with áyouá behind the wheel.

"i'm on a curve feel my back going&what do i do now."

"so one of th things that you do is you panic."

Thomas mcintyre- schultz is a driving instructor with the automaker.

"obviously if yo need to brake you should brake but what you don't want to do is get into a sliding scenario and panic brake" each year 24 percent of weather related crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavements, leading to 13- hundred deaths and nearly 117- thousand injuries.

That's why experts say it's critical drivers know how handle wintery conditions.

"you got to slo down, keep things steady, no sharp, sharp turns no slamming on the brakes no flooring it."

"so going like 10 t 15 miles per hour."

"exactly so we'v cut your speed in half and now you've made it through this turn without sliding."

All wheel drive may help you plow through the snow but safety experts say all wheel drive on ice... isnt going to save you.

When it comes to getting going on ice all wheel helps you to get going but when it comes to stopping on ice you have no advantage over anyone else" bottom line buckle up and take it slow this winter.

Sukanya krishnan, cbs news, east rutherford, new jersey.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the u-s -- with more than 192- thousand estimated new cases -- just last year.

Recent studies suggest -- one of the best defenses against this cancer -- may affect your bloodstream.

Mandy gaither has more.

It's one of the most recommended defenses against skin cancer -- but a study by the u-s food and drug administration's center for drug evaluation and research says -- chemicals in sunscreens -- can coming up, we're on the road with another great story if you had one dying wish, what would it be?

Steve hartman met a man who knew exactly what he wanted.

Here's "on th road."

49-year-old john raines is living on borrowed time.

He has terminal brain cancer and doctors told him a year and half ago that he had about a year to live.

Bite john "steve what keeps you going?

John: blake.

He was 5 months premature when he was born.

They didn't know if he was going to even breathe.

He's been special his whole life."

John's only son, blake, goes to billings west high school in billings, montana.

He's a senior - which is why john wanted to make it to may, at least.

Bite john "so i ca see my kid graduate.

What parent doesn't want to see it."

Bite pam "that's huge milestone in a kid's life."

Pam rudolph, blake's mom and john's ex-wife, says there was no guarantee he'd live that long.

Bite pam "yea that's when i realized we have to do something."

What pam did, was reach out to the principal at billings west to arrange a surprise for her ex- husband.

She made up an excuse to lure him to the school - and into the auditorium.

Bite pam covered "he didn't have an idea the band would be playing and this was really happening just for him and for blake."

Nat pomp and circumstance it was a graduation of one - staged for this audience of one.

Bite blake covered "i started thinkin about everything.

How much time i had.

What i could do.

I'm just going to spend as much time with him as i can."

Blake will still have to finish out the school year.

But the milestone has now been marked - the memory sealed.

Bite blake "when got my diploma, and i went down and hugged him, just felt so good.

It's probably the best hug he's ever given me."

Bite john "best da of my life.

Steve: how can the best day of your life be when you're dying?

John: people make you happy&" the power of a kind deed& bite john continued "&rea happy."

&can overcome even the worst of fates.

Bite john covered "my ex-wife, comin through like that."

And john says that's the lesson in this moment - that we're all terminal.

We just need to treat each other like we know it.

Steve hartman, on the road, in billings, montana.

Coming up, meet this year's grammy music áeducatorá award