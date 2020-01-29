Coronavirus: Malaysia arrests five for spreading misinformation online | #TheCube 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:25s - Published Coronavirus: Malaysia arrests five for spreading misinformation online | #TheCube Authorities say they will continue to intensify efforts to control the spread of fake news "to maintain public peace and order". View on euronews 0

