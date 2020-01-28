Global  

Plan for Vacation Day

Plan for Vacation Day

Plan for Vacation Day

Grab your suitcases because today is 'National Plan for Vacation Day.'
Plan for Vacation Day

To a lack of- humility.

Grab your suitcases because today is national plan for vacation day!

Believe it or not, Americans have left a whopping 768 million vacation days unused in 2018.

That's 9-percent up from 2017. It's not too late to plan for your vacation this year, though. Here's a look at south Mississippi's key tourism numbers - so far in 2019, according to coastal Mississippi: the average daily rate increased to $88 dollars which is a 7-percent increase from 2018.

Also, occupancy rates were up to 73.4-percent.

We spoke with Milton Segarra, the CEO of coastal Mississippi and he says these numbers clearly reflect the growth of the tourism industry in coastal Mississippi despite the tough summer due to the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

We have- great results, but we - also have some partners that ha- a difficult time.

So at the end we had more visitors.

We grew in some segments of the industry and we're going to continue doing that.

I'm sure 2020 will be great and if we have some challenges, we're ready to take on."

They also have a substantial amount of private sector investments in industry projects and development nearing 750



