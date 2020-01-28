To a lack of- humility.

- - grab your suitcases because - today is national plan- for vacation day!

- believe it or not - americans - have left a whopping 768 millio- vacation days unused in 2018.

- that's 9-percent up from 2017.- it's not too late to plan for - your vacation this year, though- here's a look at south- mississippi's key tourism - numbers - so far in 2019, according to- coastal mississippi: the- average daily rate increased to- $88 dollars which is a 7- - - - - percent increase from 2018.

- also, occupancy rates were up t- 73.4-percent.

- we spoke with milton segarra th- ceo of coastal- mississippi and he says these - numbers clearly reflect the - growth of the tourism industry- in coastal mississippi- despite the tough summer due to- the opening of the- bonnet carre spillway.- - milton seggara/coastal- mississippi ceo:"last year was very- challenging year for us as a- tourism destination.

We have- great results, but we - also have some partners that ha- a difficult time.

So at the end- we had more - visitors.

We grew in some - segments of the industry and- we're going to continue - doing that.

I'm sure 2020 will- be great and if we have some- challenges, we're - ready to take on."

- - - they also have a substantial- amount of private sector- investments in industry project- and development - nearing 750