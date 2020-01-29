Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brits travelling from Wuhan to be quarantined for two weeks in the UK

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Brits travelling from Wuhan to be quarantined for two weeks in the UK

Brits travelling from Wuhan to be quarantined for two weeks in the UK

Britons being flown back to the UK from the Chinese city of Wuhan and province of Hubei over coronavirus fears will be quarantined for two weeks.

About 200 British nationals are expected to board a chartered flight from Wuhan this week..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.