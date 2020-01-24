Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scripps researchers launch airborne study of atmospheric rivers

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Scripps researchers launch airborne study of atmospheric rivers

Scripps researchers launch airborne study of atmospheric rivers

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography is teaming up with NOAA and the Air Force to send planes into atmospheric rivers.

They hope to gather data that can help better predict the storms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

10News

10News Scripps researchers will drop "dropsondes" into storms to collect valuable data that they can use to predict future… https://t.co/74RPSCHBZZ 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rise in greenhouse gas emissions linked to China, India: Study [Video]Rise in greenhouse gas emissions linked to China, India: Study

CHINA / INDIA — New research from the University of Bristol has found that atmospheric levels of hydrofluorocarbon gas, or HFC-23, have continued to rise despite China and India saying they had..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.