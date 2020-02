Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) loves everything about making movies, including the awards, so Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) throws her own award show, The Acade-Mom Awards, to recognize her little shmoo's best filmmaking achievements...and to get a little credit for all of that unconditional love and support.



