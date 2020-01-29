Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book

As calls for witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump intensified Wednesday.... (SOUND BITE) (English) SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER SAYING: "We want witnesses, documents in the room where it happened." ...The president unleashed his sharpest attack yet on his former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who in a manuscript of his yet-to-be published book, reportedly confirms a key element of the charges against Trump in the impeachment trial: That Trump in August told Bolton he wouldn't release the nearly $400 million in aide to Ukraine until the country pursued investigations into Joe Biden and his son.

Trump lashed out at Bolton on Twitter, saying the book is 'Nasty and Untrue' and accused Bolton of poor judgement, claiming that if he listened to Bolton 'we would be in World War Six by now." Then, the White House on Wednesday issued a warning to Bolton, telling him in a letter that his book could not be published in its current form, since it contains 'top secret' information.

(SOUND BITE) (English) JAY SEKULOW, DEFENSE COUNSEL FOR U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "...'if John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.'" Trump's lawyers dismissed the claims from Bolton as they ended their final day of arguments as being for personal gain.

Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstructing congress.

The attacks on Bolton come as uncertainty looms over the impeachment trial in the Senate, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell telling Senators he doesn't have the votes to block Democrats from calling witnesses, including Bolton, who tops their list.

Democrats need four Republican senators to join them.

But before the chamber votes on witnesses, there will be two days for Senators to ask questions to both Trump's legal team and the Democrats from the house serving as the prosecution.