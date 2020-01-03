Global  

Greta Thunberg Applies To Trademark Her Name

Greta Thunberg Applies To Trademark Her Name

Greta Thunberg Applies To Trademark Her Name

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has reportedly applied to trademark the names of herself and her “Fridays for Future” campaign.
Greta Thunberg seeks to trademark her name to stem misuse

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Instagram on Wednesday she has applied to register her...
