Global Hysteria RT @waldowns: Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name She obviously thinks she is going to be around for a long time If she bothered… 52 seconds ago

David Richards Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name https://t.co/oAAaidsAdi via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

Diane Van Hook 🆘 RT @NBCNewsWorld: Greta Thunberg says she has applied to trademark her name to protect from misuse for commercial purposes. https://t.co/L9… 9 minutes ago

marc brooksbank Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name https://t.co/nzl9Y7ZPoO via @YouTube 16 minutes ago

NBC News World Greta Thunberg says she has applied to trademark her name to protect from misuse for commercial purposes. https://t.co/L9oxtTpW8C 18 minutes ago

Mary Greta Thunberg applies to trademark her name to prevent commercial misuse https://t.co/o85hMrxSlB via @nbcnews 19 minutes ago

Oz Sultan This year will be all about licensing of personal brands - first @princeharryh and #MegnMarkle filed multiple copyr… https://t.co/QS3leX60zZ 32 minutes ago