Zac Efron and his girlfriend of less than a year, Sarah Bro, have broken up.

Us Weekly reports that Efron, 32, and the Olympic swimmer's "relationship just wasn't working out".

Another insider told Us that Efron is now "in a serious relationship" with actress Halston Sage .

The couple is apparently "in love" and "spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara".

The pair was first romantically linked back in 2014, the same year that they co-starred in the hit comedy, Neighbors.

The news comes about a month after he experienced a reportedly life-threatening scare while filming his upcoming show, Killing Zac Efron.

"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick... I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family," he wrote on Instagram.

Before dating Bro and Halston, Efron had been linked to Lily Collins and Vanessa Hudgens, who he dated for five years until 2010