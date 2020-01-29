'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Preview Season 7

Global  

The cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", including Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, tease what audiences can expect from the upcoming seventh season of the hit comedy series.
