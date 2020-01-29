Global  

T.I. Issues Public Apology to His Family Following Kobe Bryant's Death

T.I.

Issues Public Apology to His Family Following Kobe Bryant's Death Kobe Bryant's tragic death inspired T.I.

To share heartfelt messages to his own wife and children on Instagram.

He expressed love for his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

T.I., via Instagram T.I., via Instagram He also asked for forgiveness from his two oldest daughters.

T.I., via Instagram T.I., via Instagram The rapper also expressed pride in his sons.

T.I., via Instagram T.I.'s comments come amid public scrutiny after verifying the virginity of his daughter, Deyjah, during her annual trips to the gynecologist.
