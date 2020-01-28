Global  

Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan

Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan

Clashes in West Bank after Palestinians reject U.S. peace plan

The release of a U.S. peace plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was met with protests and clashes in the West Bank, as Palestinians rejected what they saw as a lopsided proposal heavily favoring Israel.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Trump Middle East plan: Palestinians reject 'conspiracy'

The plan offers a Palestinian state but also recognises West Bank settlements occupied by Israel.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in East Jerusalem

By Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creation of a...
WorldNews - Published


AP_VideoAlert

AP Video Alert WEST BANK CLASHES - STRONG VIDEO Palestinian protesters in the West Bank clashed with Israeli soldiers shortly afte… https://t.co/mAfAwgSI7c 1 day ago

ThisQueensPark

Queen's Park Media @DailyStarLeb @AuroraIntel Ramallah now 🇵🇸 The West Bank 🇵🇸 Palestine ❤️ At least 13 Palestinians injured in clash… https://t.co/TGlvqePBce 1 day ago


