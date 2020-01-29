Global  

Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book

Trump slams Bolton; White House objects to book

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trump&apos;s former national security adviser John Bolton that reportedly depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate impeachment trial entered a new phase.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
