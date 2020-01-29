Global  

L Brands CEO Les Wexner May Step Down

According to Dow Jones, L Brands CEO Les Wexner is in talks to step down from the company, and it might sell its most embattled brand Victoria Secret.
Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand

Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand· *Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands surged as much as 16% in early Wednesday trading after The Wall...
Business Insider - Published


