L Brands CEO Les Wexner May Step Down now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published L Brands CEO Les Wexner May Step Down According to Dow Jones, L Brands CEO Les Wexner is in talks to step down from the company, and it might sell its most embattled brand Victoria Secret.

Recent related news from verified sources Victoria's Secret-parent L Brands rockets higher following a report that its billionaire owner is looking to sell the brand · *Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands surged as much as 16% in early Wednesday trading after The Wall...

Business Insider - Published 7 hours ago







