Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

A political ad Iowa which attacks the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption was bought and paid for by Florida's Senator Rick Scott.

Ken Molestina reports.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Buys Joe Biden Attack Ad In Iowa

A political ad in Iowa that attacks the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald...
cbs4.com - Published

Florida Senator’s Iowa ad attacks former VP Joe Biden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Senator Rick Scott of Florida injected himself into the 2020 presidential...
Seattle Times - Published


Wendymcardle2

truth matters RT @craigtimes: In secret recording, @realDonaldTrump talks with #LevParnas about then-#Florida gov Rick Scott & Parnas' role in campaign t… 5 minutes ago

retired61016

Janice Liptak RT @josephabondy: Good evening, Senator Rick Scott @SenRickScott. (202) 224-5274. The people of Florida and #AmericansWantAFairTrial, inclu… 6 minutes ago

trumpretweeter

Trump Retweeter RT @Chunter69458517: Florida Senator Rick Scott accusing Joe Biden of being corrupt with no evidence but covering up for Trump with mountai… 9 minutes ago

Chunter69458517

Chunter Florida Senator Rick Scott accusing Joe Biden of being corrupt with no evidence but covering up for Trump with moun… https://t.co/CGY8iZkEpo 11 minutes ago

PaulParmele

Paul E Parmele RT @HuffPost: "I'm ashamed that you are my Senator," one Twitter user fired back at the Florida Republican. https://t.co/6UJyALdyaY 11 minutes ago

PaulParmele

Paul E Parmele @HuffPost Rick Scott it was a Shameful of you Demeaning other political groups as if you were in a Gang, I’m ashame… https://t.co/CWii4auHNO 12 minutes ago

PaulParmele

Paul E Parmele Rick Scott it was a Shameful of you Demeaning other political groups as if you were in a Gang, I’m ashamed of you b… https://t.co/f7uQ7Ib24m 12 minutes ago

StevenBourland

Steven Bourland RT @josephabondy: Another @GOP senator/juror, Rick Scott of Florida, with Lev Parnas. Call the witnesses, cross-examine them, have a fair t… 35 minutes ago

