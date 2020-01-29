Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell

The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell

During a news conference held by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, Powell assured reporters that the central bank is "carefully monitoring" developments having to do with the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell

Powell noted that stabilizing global economic growth and diminishing uncertainties around trade policy were both key factors in the Fed's decisions to cut rates three times last year.

But, he added, "uncertainties about the outlook remain, including those posed by the new coronavirus." The outbreak of the new flu-like virus in China has led to fears of a further slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CalebBleich

Caleb Bleich RT @business: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it might h… 1 minute ago

In36118624

In RT @economics: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it might… 2 minutes ago

business

Bloomberg Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts… https://t.co/teKLV45x7X 5 minutes ago

economics

Bloomberg Economics Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts… https://t.co/Ap3Fe60D8B 10 minutes ago

hildyjohns

Tony Ramirez RT @BloombergAsia: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it mi… 10 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY Powell Says 🇺🇸 Fed ‘Very Carefully’ Monitoring Coronavirus Impact https://t.co/oxdPVCsWay INVESTINGcom 15 minutes ago

frankkelly63

Frank Kelly RT @next_china: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it might… 17 minutes ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts… https://t.co/CigIIVZpfK 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.