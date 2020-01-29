The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell During a news conference held by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, Powell assured reporters that the central bank is "carefully monitoring" developments having to do with the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Fed is 'very carefully monitoring' coronavirus situation -Powell Powell noted that stabilizing global economic growth and diminishing uncertainties around trade policy were both key factors in the Fed's decisions to cut rates three times last year. But, he added, "uncertainties about the outlook remain, including those posed by the new coronavirus." The outbreak of the new flu-like virus in China has led to fears of a further slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Caleb Bleich RT @business: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it might h… 1 minute ago In RT @economics: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it might… 2 minutes ago Bloomberg Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts… https://t.co/teKLV45x7X 5 minutes ago Bloomberg Economics Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts… https://t.co/Ap3Fe60D8B 10 minutes ago Tony Ramirez RT @BloombergAsia: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it mi… 10 minutes ago FinanzLinksECONOMY Powell Says 🇺🇸 Fed ‘Very Carefully’ Monitoring Coronavirus Impact https://t.co/oxdPVCsWay INVESTINGcom 15 minutes ago Frank Kelly RT @next_china: Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts it might… 17 minutes ago Bloomberg Asia Jerome Powell said the Fed is "very carefully" monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and any economic impacts… https://t.co/CigIIVZpfK 19 minutes ago