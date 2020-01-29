Global  

737 Max Costs Double, Boeing Posts First Loss In 2 Decades

Boeing is posting its first annual loss in more than two decades and said the costs related to the grounding of its best-selling plane have doubled to more than $18 billion.

Ken Molestina reports.
Boeing earnings pummeled by 737 Max grounding: first loss in decades

The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max pummeled the company's finances in 2019 as it reported its first...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR


Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997 as Max costs rise

Boeing posted its first annual loss in more than two decades as the financial fallout from two deadly...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeNewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsProactive InvestorsNPRWorldNews



delcotimes

Delco Times 737 Max costs double, Boeing posts first loss in 2 decades https://t.co/DEU6fXf8ai 53 minutes ago

kytv

KY3 News Boeing posts first loss in 2 decades, 737 Max costs double: https://t.co/nAWyFfbTaJ 2 hours ago

WMCActionNews5

WMC Action News 5 Boeing posts first loss in 2 decades, 737 Max costs double https://t.co/4ATBMdN6kn 2 hours ago

GHarborPatch

Gig Harbor Patch Boeing Posts First Loss Since 1997 As 737 Max Costs Double https://t.co/IKiMC3o5Mn https://t.co/E5VNwgCUSF 3 hours ago

BLakeSumnrPatch

B. Lake-Sumner Patch Boeing Posts First Loss Since 1997 As 737 Max Costs Double https://t.co/GTFurjD7MK https://t.co/KAl1Jcvy4O 3 hours ago

BellevuePatch

Bellevue Patch Boeing Posts First Loss Since 1997 As 737 Max Costs Double https://t.co/Hpgh4kzoeM https://t.co/eIbQ0gm05G 3 hours ago

EnumclawPatch

Enumclaw Patch Boeing Posts First Loss Since 1997 As 737 Max Costs Double https://t.co/GTCsoq5UbZ https://t.co/8E4X2TTZMt 3 hours ago

KirklandPatch

Kirkland Patch Boeing Posts First Loss Since 1997 As 737 Max Costs Double https://t.co/tIekn2FFCs https://t.co/8D9NbmPzd2 3 hours ago


Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997 [Video]Boeing suffers biggest annual loss since 1997

Boeing posted a surprise loss of $2.53 billion for 2019, the first annual loss in two decades, and warned costs related to the grounding of the 737 MAX jets hover near $19 billion. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

