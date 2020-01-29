737 Max Costs Double, Boeing Posts First Loss In 2 Decades 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:25s - Published 737 Max Costs Double, Boeing Posts First Loss In 2 Decades Boeing is posting its first annual loss in more than two decades and said the costs related to the grounding of its best-selling plane have doubled to more than $18 billion. Ken Molestina reports.

